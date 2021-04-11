Hastings business Chem-Dry partners with Flooring Xtra

With 78 franchises across New Zealand, Hastings man Peter Snow knew he was on to something when he brought the first Chem-Dry carpet cleaning products into the country. Photo / Paul Taylor

By Gianina Schwanecke

It was a chance encounter that had the first Chem-Dry carpet cleaning franchise launch from Hawke's Bay into the rest of the world.

It was 1985, and Peter Snow was showing a group of American tourists around Napier when he met the father of the man who invented Chem-Dry's products, Robert Harris, who was based in California.

"If the flight hadn't been delayed I wouldn't have even known," Snow said.

A meat inspector at the Tomoana works, Snow had been looking for a business opportunity and was interested in learning more.

He got to chatting and persuaded Harris to send him a sample of the product from the United States to test on his carpet at home in Flaxmere.

"I couldn't believe what I was seeing."

Neither could his next door neighbour when he came round for a look and asked if Snow would do his carpet too.

Having found his business opportunity, Snow launched Chem-Dry's first international franchise.

"Back then franchises were pretty new in New Zealand. I didn't even know what a franchise was.

"I didn't have any real business experience. I just went for it."

The business quickly grew from there with work being booked everyday, he said.

"We went from our old 1975 station wagon to four vans by the end of the year."

Snow started selling franchises throughout New Zealand just three months into launching from Hastings.

Within 18 months, the country was sold out - there are now 78 Chem-Dry businesses in New Zealand.

Snow said it had been an amazing journey.

His success at home even had him and his family move to Canada to launch Chem-Dry franchises there.

The company was recently acquired by Flooring Xtra, the two business now able to provide end-to-end customer service, from carpet installation through to maintenance and cleaning.

"Chem-Dry has been my life for the past 35 years and its continuing success is what attracted me to partnering with Flooring Xtra in the first place," Snow said.

He'll be staying on as the executive general manager, reporting to Flooring Xtra chief executive Tony Te Au.

He said both companies had similar goals and values, which put customers first.

"There are synergies with this union that will benefit our collective network and customers: Flooring Xtra as a supplier and installer of quality flooring and Chem-Dry for servicing and maintaining that flooring for the benefit of our customers."

Asked whether Chem-Dry would keep it's Hastings headquarters, he replied "Why move anywhere else? Who wouldn't want to be here?"

Te Au said the new partnership, two years in the making, would provide "a frictionless experience" for customers through the entire flooring process, from new to maintenance and in the event of restoration.