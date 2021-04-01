Hastings bridge closures imminent - but Kuripapango open for Easter

Kuripapango Bridge, which is one month into a three-month strengthening programme, will be open to cars and vehicles under 22 tonnes during all April public holidays. Photo / Supplied

While some of Hastings district's bridges will close temporarily in April, Kuripapango Bridge will open during all public holidays - including Easter weekend.

Hastings District Council said the bridge's strengthening work was on track three months into the project, and on target to be completed within timeframe and budget by June 1.

The bridge will be open to cars and vehicles under 22 tonnes during all public holidays including Easter and Anzac Day, April 26.

Meanwhile Dartmore, Waipanga and Vicarage Rd bridges will be closed for inspections next week for a day each. Because they are single-lane bridges, no traffic will be able to pass over while works take place.

Dartmore Bridge in Puketapu will be closed on Tuesday, April 6 from 9am-3pm, Waipanga Bridge, north of State Highway 5 to Napier, will be closed on Wednesday, April 7 from 9am-3pm and the Vicarage Rd Bridge, near The Puketapu pub, will be closed on Thursday, April 8 from 9am-3pm.

Council said two-yearly inspections, as well as more thorough six-yearly inspections, are required under Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Association's bridges, geotechnical structures and other significant structures inspection policy. These three closures are part of the six-yearly inspections.

Later in the month, Brookfields Bridge, which crosses over the Tutaekuri River on Brookfields Rd, Pakowhai, will be closed while contractors repair its expansion joint.

Its closure times are Thursday, April 22, Friday 23 and Monday 26 from 8.30am-4pm, weather permitting.

The bridge will reopen at the end of each day after 4pm, with a steel plate protecting the joint so the bridge can safely accommodate normal traffic and emergency vehicles.

• For full bridge closure and opening times, please go to the council projects page at hastingsdc.govt.nz/kuripapango