A Hastings high school was evacuated after receiving a threat via phone on Wednesday afternoon. Photo / NZME

Hastings Boys' High School was evacuated after receiving a threat via phone on Wednesday afternoon.

Inspector Lincoln Sycamore, Hawkes' Bay Area Commander, said police determined there was no validity to the threat after conducting inquiries.

He said police were advised at 1.05pm today that a Hastings high school received a threat via phone.

Inspector Sycamore said the school undertook an evacuation as a precaution.

"We are currently speaking to a Hastings teenager, who is assisting our inquiries," Sycamore said

"These types of calls cause unnecessary alarm and angst to our community. We appreciate the response from the school concerned and we are happy to reassure the community that there was no danger to anyone."

A member of the public anonymously confirmed for Hawke's Bay Today that the school in question was Hastings Boys' High School.

Rob Sturch, Principal of Hastings Boys' High, was unavailable to comment in time for publication when Hawke's Bay Today phoned the school on Wednesday afternoon.

