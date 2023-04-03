Home Ground Hero Anaru Bartlett celebrating with his wife Jeda Bartlett, (left) and their kids. Photo / Supplied

Out of 168 nominees, Hastings man Anaru Bartlett has been named as one of five Bunnings and Touch New Zealand Home Ground Heroes.

For the second year in a row, Bunnings and Touch NZ have run the Home Grown Heroes awards as an initiative, to recognise and celebrate pivotal people in the Touch community.

Bartlett is a seasoned player, coach and manager who represents his local modules and Hawke’s Bay in multiple roles.

For those who don’t know, touch modules are critical to the sport of touch rugby, they support the game at a grassroots level and make it possible for anyone to get out on the fields during summer.

The Hastings local also works tirelessly to create pathways for players at a local, provincial, national, and international level.

Home Ground Heroes ambassador and touch icon Peter Walters ONZM with 2023 Home Ground Hero Anaru Bartlett. Photo / Supplied

Every night of the week Bartlett runs events, tournaments and training for youth, schools and adults.

As a winner, Bartlett will receive $5000 to reinvest in the touch community by covering the cost of membership fees, uniforms, team travel or other Touch gear.

This year nominations from the touch community of people who go above and beyond the call of duty in support of the game; those who help on the sidelines, behind-the-scenes or on the field, to make the game better for all involved streamed in.

Home Ground Hero nominations surpassed last year’s 120 nominations, demonstrating the huge number of unsung heroes throughout the touch community.

Tania from Bunnings NZ, Home Ground Hero Anaru Bartlett, Peter Walters ONZM, Amanda from Bunnings NZ and Jeda Bartlett. Photo / Supplied

Touch NZ chief executive, Joe Sprangers, said, “We were blown away by the nominations and while it’s never easy choosing just five winners, we are excited to celebrate this year’s Home Ground Heroes.

The response from the touch community to shed light on all the work these heroes do, speaks volumes about the people and game we love.”

Bunnings New Zealand country manager, Melissa Haines, said, “We are thrilled to be recognising the Home Ground Heroes for 2023 and the positive impact they are having in their local communities.

We want to thank them for their incredible contribution to the sport and the touch whanau.”

Home Ground Heroes ambassador and touch icon, Peter Walters ONZM, added, “Our 2023 Home Ground Heroes represent what I love about touch – it’s a community sport made possible by the tremendous effort of passionate volunteers.

These grants will mean so much to our heroes and their touch whānau.”