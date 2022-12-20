Harvest Hawke’s Bay festival offers slice of rural paradise for foodies

Harvest Hawke's Bay will take place on April 1, 2023, beneath Te Mata Peak in the Tukituki Valley.

Harvest Hawke's Bay will take place on April 1, 2023, beneath Te Mata Peak in the Tukituki Valley.

Hawke’s Bay food and wine lovers will soon have a new festival in rural paradise to add to their busy schedules.

Harvest Hawke’s Bay will be held in a scenic location in the Tukituki Valley beneath Te Mata Peak with live music from talented local musicians.

The inaugural event will be from 11am to 5pm on April 1, 2023, and will feature 16 wineries and nine eateries at 1400 Tukituki Rd, Hastings, by the Tukituki riverside.

Event organiser Liz Pollock said Hawke’s Bay produces an incredible bounty of fruit, produce and food and drink from winemakers and local restaurants in the autumn.

“However, there’s no singular place to go where all of this is on offer,” Pollock said.

“That’s what we want Harvest Hawke’s Bay to do – bring together the region’s finest wine and food for a day and celebrate all that is delicious in Food and Wine Country.”

The participating wineries are Black Barn Wines, Maison Noire, Paritua Wines, Crab Farm Winery, Tony Bish Wines, Petane Wines, Oak Estate, Trinity Hill, Sileni, Askerne, Smith & Sheth, Collaboration Wines, Te Mata Estate, Te Awanga, Linden Estate and Craggy Range.

Food from Black Barn Bistro, Oak Estate Kitchen, Valley d’Vine, Op’s Kitchen, Black Betty BBQ, Hunger Monger and Cellar 495 will be on offer at the festival.

There will be musical performances from saxophonist Anton Wuts and pianist David Selfe‍, soul and jazz artist Scarlett Eden and cover band Naked Gun.

There is a limited run of only 2500 tickets, available to buy at https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2023/harvest-hawkes-bay-food-wine-festival/hawkes-bay-gisborne.

The early bird ticket price is $59 until December 31, after which general admission will be $64.

Children under 12 are free, but all children must be fully supervised by an adult at all times.

Regional shuttle services will connect Havelock North, Hastings and Napier to the event for a cost. Further details can be found at https://www.harvesthawkesbay.com/location.



