“It’s hugely disappointing for us and Harry to get a serious injury in the NPC and take him out of contention for the Super Rugby Pacific season ahead,” he said.

“It was pretty obvious last year that Harry was stepping up to become a real valued member of the squad. The way he was playing in the NPC this year, I think you could see that maturity was starting to come.”

“We will support him post-operation at the end of the month. I’m sure he’ll be back bigger and better and stronger.

Godfrey was earlier this year being touted as a possible addition to the All Blacks squad options, and national second-string side the All Blacks XV for two matches in the UK next month.

At the time of the match against Auckland, Godfrey, a first five-eighths and fullback, had already been out for two games with injury.

He was to have made his return in the match, having been the hero of a one-point win over Auckland at McLean Park 12 months earlier.

The No 10 jersey has been worn in Godfrey’s absence by Lincoln McClutchie, who has played in more than 80 games for the Magpies since 2018, for more than 500 points, his 36 this season including an extra-time dropped goal to beat Bay of Plenty in his first match back in Tauranga on September 13.

The Magpies’ team for Saturday night’s match against Taranaki Bulls is to be named, along with other quarterfinal teams, at 2pm today(Wednesday).

Doug Laing has been a journalist for more than 50 years, covering most aspects of news, including rugby and other sports.