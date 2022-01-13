Georgie Rust is determined to give modelling her best shot. Photo/ Tracey Anderson

She's just turned 16, loves to be the centre of attention and dreams of walking down the catwalk at New Zealand Fashion Week.

Georgie Rust is determined to give modelling her best shot. That determination has paid off when she signed with Wellington agency KBM after completing modelling courses in Auckland and Christchurch in her early teens.

"I have always loved fashion, photography and modelling," Georgie said.

"I'm not afraid to put myself out there. I have taken confidence from family and friends and people from school and social media. Yes, social media can be confronting sometimes and I guess if you put yourself out there you can expect some people not to like it but that's their opinion."

Georgie has been a regular in Hawke's Bay's Edible Fashion Awards in the past few years and made the finals in 2018 which piqued her interest in pursuing a modelling career.

"I have modelled for Edible Fashion Awards three times and made it to the finals one year in a design I made myself. It's breathtaking to watch all that creativity come together in some stunning designs. I'll be back for more as I have some designs and outfits already planned."

Georgie says she loves the atmosphere of modelling.

"It makes me feel good, it's a creative environment with the makeup, clothes, stylist and photography. There's a lot more to it than just smiling in front of a camera.

"I love being involved in shoots with local designers too. It's been great for experience. You end up immersed in it! From the origins of the fabric to the ethical ways the garments are made. And especially the photography. It's so interesting."

Kiwi supermodel Georgia Fowler, who's currently based in Australia, has been a huge inspiration for Georgie.

"Her achievements are amazing and I admire her as a person even more. One thing I have learned from her story is that it's important to be gritty in this business and not to be disheartened when you hear it's a 'no' from a casting."

Georgie is the eldest daughter of Motorsport broadcaster Greg Rust, who has just returned from the Bathurst 1000 coverage in Australia.

The family relocated to New Zealand in 2017 in search of a sea change after almost two decades in Sydney, settling close to family in Hawke's Bay.

She will be in Year 11 when she returns to Iona College and is spending the holidays with friends and family when she is not working at Pure Catering or picking fruit.

"Hopefully there will be some modelling shoots for KBM over summer too. I'm so determined to give it a go.

"I would love to end up modelling as my career and eventually make it overseas. Wherever it takes me I want to enjoy every moment of that journey."

Her advice to aspiring models is to "work hard, find time to put yourself out there, get a professional portfolio done, be yourself, be confident and be comfortable".