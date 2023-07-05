Harcourts HB Women’s Tri is sure to be a huge hit with local women.

After the huge success of the 2022 Women’s Tri, Heretaunga Women’s Centre is back, with Harcourts HB and Triathlon Hawke’s Bay to host the Harcourts HB Women’s Tri at the Hastings Mitre 10 Sports Park again.

Triathlon HB wants to once again present an empowering event for women and girls that will make triathlon accessible and achievable for all ages and fitness levels.

Heretaunga Women’s Centre manager Amanda Meynell said, “The 2022 women’s-only tri was such an amazing success that we knew we had to do it again.”

One of last year’s entrants said, “I am so proud of myself for making it across the finish line — 250m swim, 13.4km cycle, 4.5km run. Done.

Biking, running, and swimming: Harcourts HB Women’s Tri is back and better than ever.

“Never ever ever let go of a dream, a bucket list, a passion; let go of doubt, age is only a number.”

She also thanked the Heretaunga Women’s Centre and said, “I’m so so grateful to be part of this day that you organised and helped empower so many of us today.”

All the events will be kept the same because feedback from last year’s event showed women loved that it had been designed especially for them and with first-timers in mind, who were having a go at their first triathlon.

The grounds at the Mitre 10 Hastings Regional Sports Park will again be used for the event, with full use of the pool facilities, and the cycling and run taking place in and around the park.

There are also longer events for women who are more competitive and as well as the triathlon there are duathlons, aquathlons, and run or walk events.

All events can be entered as teams or as individuals and the cost has been kept low so all women can participate.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise entered a team at the 2022 event and Heretaunga Women's Centre hopes she joins in again.

Heretaunga Women’s Centre hopes women will ask their besties, workmates, or families to get together, make up a team, take the plunge, get on that bike, get training, and get entered.

The Harcourts HB Women’s Tri is also an opportunity to see businesses competing with one another, and not-for-profit organisations encouraging a team to enter to join in the spirit of the event.

Meynell said the centre even hopes perhaps the two women mayors from Napier and Hastings might enter a team. Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise entered a team last year and said she and her fellow councillors really enjoyed the event.

The Heretaunga Women’s Centre stated all women, non-binary and trans participants from the age of 7 to 99 are welcome and absolutely encouraged to enter.

There are full safety measures in place and amazing supporters on the sidelines to help entrants get over the finish line. The event is a fundraiser and all entry fees go to the Heretaunga Women’s Centre.

While a triathlon may be intimidating to most of us, the Harcourts HB Women’s Tri has something for everyone, the shortest event is a 100m swim, 7.5km cycle (two laps) and a 2.3km run or walk (one lap).

For those women who feel that biking or swimming is too much, there are three walking /run distances available with the shortest being 2.3km. The walk is a great event to enter with children and it’s only $10.

The women’s centre advises entering early and finding a buddy to help with motivation and training leading up to the event.

Amanda Hanan, who works on events for the women’s centre, said, “This helps enormously with commitment and enjoyment of the whole event.”

All entrants are eligible for spot prizes and every entrant receives a goodie bag worth $20.

This year Harcourts HB Women’s Tri will be held on September 24 at Hastings Mitre 10 Sports Park and entries are now open through the Tri HB website or at https://events.onetime.sport/event/1392



