Monique Low in her workroom at Happy Happy Place where she makes her own natural Happy Happy NZ skincare range. Photo / Warren Buckland

When I walked through the door, I knew I had the right place because it smelt so good.

It's a smell that made me happy and from the look on Monique Low's face I could tell she is happy to be back.

Back making her natural skincare range Happy Happy NZ and back with her remedial massage therapy all in one fantastic space.

"It's a tiny shop but that's fine with me," Monique said.

"I'll only be opening to the public every other Saturday starting this Saturday, from 10am to noon. The rest of the time I'll be making my products or massaging."

She says the past few years have been tough.

"My original lease fell through and that on top of Covid was just a bit much. I did look around for a place but couldn't find anything suitable. Then I got sick and my massaging went on the back burner.

"Once I recovered I started to look around for a premises. As soon as I saw this I knew it would be perfect. It has a kitchen, a tiny retail area and a room for my massage gear. I don't need a huge retail space and am more than happy with it. It's called My Happy Place.

"Then wouldn't you know it, the second day I opened I got Covid. I had to laugh."

Now she's away and very happy about how things are going.

"I love it. It's what I am meant to be doing. Creating top quality, locally made products and they are flying out the door again."

She says she is slowly but surely growing her product range, adding to her three-step to Happy Skin bundle - Hyaluronic + B3 Serum which is applied to a wet face thereby trapping all the moisture in, Face Nourish and Intensive Face Oil.

Now there is also a replenish Night Cream, Cleanser and Clay Mask among her range.

Monique Low making some of her Happy Happy NZ range. Photo / Warren Buckland

"The Cleanser and Face Nourish are perfect for teenagers. Two steps and bang it's done. They don't need a lot of muck on their faces."

Along with her own products Monique is selling The Good Stuff handmade soap made right here in the Bay.

"I'm more than happy to support local women quietly doing their thing from home."

All Happy Happy NZ products are sold in glass containers.

"I use the very best natural ingredient available. It would make my life easier to use plastic containers but I just can't do it. I'd have to answer to my kids down the line if I did that.

"I'm planning to eventually have a refill service so customers can drop off their glass containers and I simply refill them."

Monique says she is so happy to be back doing what she loves.

"This is what I am meant to do. I have lots of plans for the future. I'm always experimenting and trialling different products.

"I have had some amazing feedback from both beauty therapists and nurses."

When Monique first started her Happy Happy NZ range it was meant to be a sideline to her massage business, however she says now it's the other way around with Happy Happy NZ taking the lead.

She is also making coconut wax candles in glass containers. These are beautiful and burn for about 55 hours.

"I feel so lucky to be back. I'm on a mission now and I'm here to stay."

My Happy Place is at Las Palmas Building, 201 King St North, Hastings. Suite 103. It will be open Saturday, May 14 from 10am until noon and then every other Saturday at the same time.