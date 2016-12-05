Taradale couple get their bikes back after they were stolen last week.

The vigilant handiwork of a Taradale community constable is to thank after two pensioner's stolen bikes were returned to them yesterday.

Evie and Phil Coonrod were "shattered" last week after two bikes were taken from their Taradale home on Thursday afternoon.

They weren't sure they would ever see the bikes again, however little did they know the police had found their bikes that very afternoon just a short distance from their home.

Senior Constable Tom Romans said he and Senior Constable Grant Holder were patrolling the Taradale area on Thursday afternoon after a resident had reported a group of "suspicious" youths taking a shortcut through a private property.

"We went looking and found three youths with two bikes in an alleyway," he said.

Constable Romans said he knew the bikes didn't belong to the young people because of the retro style and the non-satisfactory explanation they gave police when questioned.

The bikes were then seized for further inquiries.

However, before police had the opportunity to make such inquiries, Constable Romans said he read Saturday's Hawke's Bay Today Weekend article about the Coonrods' missing bikes, and connected the dots.

Constable Romans said if it weren't for both the "eyes and ears" of the neighbour who reported the suspicious behaviour and the Coonrods reporting the missing property, the police may not have been able to return the bikes.

"Everything just clicked. If the resident hadn't reported the suspicious behaviour we wouldn't have recovered the bike, and if the couple hadn't reported their property missing we wouldn't have known it was theirs," he said.

"It was great because as police we not only want to apprehend offenders but also return stolen property to victims."

Constable Romans said the couple were "rapt" when he rang yesterday morning and told them he had their bikes.

"They were rapt. When I rang Evie was delighted. They weren't sure they would see their bikes again," he said.

The Taradale pensioners said they are "absolutely thrilled" to have their beloved bikes returned to them.

"It's pretty vigilant of police to spot that, how good is that? I'm going to bake the police a big cake to say thank you," Mrs Coonrod said.

Mrs Coonrod said she has been "overwhelmed" with the generosity that has poured out for the couple since they reported their bikes had been stolen.

"It's a lovely ending to the whole thing, and it brought out wonderful things in people," she said.

Constable Romans said the youths involved in the incident were referred to youth services.