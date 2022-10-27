Halloween will be frightfully good fun in Dannevirke

Dress up in costume for Halloween on Henderson. Photo / Supplied

Donna Johnstone admits she loves Halloween, so much that she'll hunt out scary places.

"I thrive in that atmosphere."

The Dannevirke resident will be running her scary fright night in Henderson Street for the third year in a row.

"I used to help Maree Foster in Victoria Ave," she said.

But after Maree, who was once dubbed the 'Queen of Halloween' died, there was no haunted house.

So Johnstone decided to start running her own in 2020, the first year the country went into Covid 19 lockdown.

"I wanted to give the community something," she said.

While it was "just a bit of fun", Johnstone's Halloween on Henderson was split into two nights.

Get ready for Halloween. Photo / Supplied

The first night, being held on Saturday, is called Scary Fright Night and isn't for the faint of heart.

"We do aim to scare," she said.

The gates would be open from 8.30pm, when it was "just starting to get dark", until about 10.30pm.

Johnstone said she chose to hold it on a Saturday so volunteers helping out wouldn't have to worry about staying out too late on a weeknight.

The second one would be held on Monday, from 6pm to 7.30pm.

There'll be plenty of volunteers ready to take you on a spooky tour. Photo / Supplied

Johnstone said there would be no deliberate scaring on that night, but people could still walk through and there would be spooky music.

There would also be spot prizes and Halloween treats with entry by donation.

Whether you like to trick or treat there's something for you this weekend. Photo / Supplied

The Te Rehunga Hall is also holding an event on Saturday with its first ever Haunted Hall and Trail of Terror.

Hall chairperson Lisa Charmley said it had been planned as a fun night for families.

The evening will run from 6.30pm to 10.30pm and will include children's Halloween activities, spooky drinks and treats for sale.

Charmley encouraged those wanting to attend to dress up in costume.

She said a witch's lab and monster lab was planned as part of the set-up.

Only those with tickets would be allowed entry.

Family tickets (two adults and two children) are $10 plus $2 for any additional children and can be bought by contacting Lisa 0275789220 or Kahlia 0279268375.