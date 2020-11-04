Halloween a great time to dress up in Dannevirke

These children were waiting patiently to visit The Creepy Hollow.

Okay, so dressing up and trick or treating is very American – right? But did you know that dressing up in a scary manner to frighten members of the underworld from coming to stay is very ancient Celtic?

Having lived in the northern hemisphere in October's late fall, pumpkins in abundance, spooky winds blowing through the trees, leaves rustling and fading light – it is very surreal and quite possible such natural conditions could give birth to the Celtic tradition.

Waiting to visit the Creepy Hollow.

Do we need it in New Zealand when it is spring? Do children like to dress up and collect sweets, door to door? Make up your own mind.

Two ladies, both named Donna, decided they thought Halloween was worthwhile.

Having been involved in Marie Francis' ghost house in Victoria Ave which was so popular, it took two years to come to grips with her passing before they decided to create a venue where children could dress up and visit.

A lot of work, support of volunteers and expense later the Creepy Hollow or Halloween on Henderson was open with two sessions from 6-7.30pm for the youngsters and from 8pm onwards for the older folk.

It was a hit! Children seemed to love to dress up and visit, adults came later, were spooked and mysteriously dropped in numbers about 9.30pm.

Other adults dressed up too and at least one hotel was happy to get into the spirit.