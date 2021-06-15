Hair today . . . gone tomorrow

Tracey Price owner Hawke's Bay Laser Skin Clinics, using her new Milesman Compact hair removal machine. Photo / Warren Buckland

I remember watching a friend of mine plucking hairs from her chin. She is 10 years older than me and at the time I thought "that's never going to happen to me".

How wrong I was. It's not something people like to talk about. We tell our friends and family about the lovely massage or a skin treatment we had, but unwanted facial hair is not often discussed over a cup of coffee or a glass of wine.

No one has ever said to me " you have a big black hair on your chin". So when HB Laser Skin Clinic owner Tracey Price told me about her new Milesman Compact hair removal machine I decided to give it a shot.

Tracey says that currently they are the only clinic in New Zealand and Australia with this technology. "The great thing is the comfort of the treatment with the ice cold cooling tip and also the speed in which areas can be treated - full legs can be treated within 10 minutes," Tracey said.

"We can also treat a wider variety of hair types and skin types including darker complexions. Unlike many other lasers the Milesman is very effective on fine hair not just coarse hair."

Tracey gave me a quick demo and I was amazed at how quick and painless it was. It really was simple and effective.

Tracey has been busy in her training role in Christchurch and Auckland helping the first clinics to take on the Ultraformer.

"My next trip is this month where I'll be working at the NZ Beauty Expo in Auckland showcasing some of the latest technologies," Tracey said.

"We are also very excited to have Libby Bradford join us. Libby joined the police in 2006 where she went on to do detective work and was promoted to sergeant before retiring a few months ago.

"She is currently training and specialising in tattoo removal for women's corrections facilities and is very keen to help clients wanting a fresh start and to help those wanting to move forward."

Other new technology at the clinic is the laser Genesis treatment which is a non-ablative laser that stimulates collagen growth and tightens underlying skin without removing any skin layers.

"It leaves your skin healthy and glowing. Laser Genesis also helps diffuse redness, pigmentation and scars. "The fact that there's no down-time with great results makes it very popular. The treatment takes about half an hour. "Three to four sessions are advised with four-weekly intervals.

"It's an exciting time in the industry with technology moving forward at pace. I'm proud of the fact that we can offer our clients the very latest in hair removal, skin care and tattoo removal."

For more information: laserskin.co.nz