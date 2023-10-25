Gutbusting greatness: Hundreds take multiple steps for Multiple Sclerosis

Faryn Ngawaka charges in front in the Bluff Hill 10km gut buster, part of the 11th Annual Harcourts Multiple Steps for Multiple Sclerosis fundraising fun run/walk. Photo / Warren Buckland

It was gutbusting-galore on Wednesday as hundreds of eager trail runners and walkers descended on Napier in a bid to raise some much-needed funds for multiple sclerosis.

Starting from the Napier Soundshell at about 5pm, options in the Harcourts Multiple Steps for Multiple Sclerosis event included the Torpedo 7 5km Bluff Hill walk/run; the Clever Chiropractic 5km Rotary Pathway fun walk/run along Bluff Hill or the much-fabled The Insurance Team 10km Gut Buster challenge across Napier Hill.

Bluff Hill was packed with runners and spectators for the 10km Gut Buster. Photo / Warren Buckland

Competitors dipped, dived and weave through the multiple pockets of Bluff Hills winding roads, with 10km Gut Buster winner Reeve Dooney from Torpedo 7 Napier smashing a time of 45.58 minutes, followed closely behind Jonathan Moore from Hastings Athletics Club at 49.58.

Hawkes Bay Multiple Sclerosis Society manager Jackie Harper said there was an “absolutely fantastic” turnout with 316 registrations.

“The weather was fantastic, the phenomenal backing from all our sponsors, volunteers and those who came along to the support our fundraising event is what made the event epic,” she said.

Kerry Masters (right) and Sam Masters give it their all for the Gut Buster. Photo / Warren Buckland

The foundation aims to raise awareness for Multiple Sclerosis Hawke’s Bay and provide vital support and education for people living with MS.

Harper said the night wouldn’t’ve been possible with the generous support from sponsors and competitors.

“It really was a superb night.”

Casey Broad (left) navigates the tricky Napier Bluff Hill in the Gut Buster. Photo / Warren Buckland



