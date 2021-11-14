Gumboot Friday in Pahiatua for charity

Te Paea O'Donnell launches her gumboot throw with her grandmother Patsy to the right, watched by Jess McNicol and her daughter Georgia.

New Zealand Gumboot Day was celebrated in Pahiatua on Friday, November 5 - raising funds for "free kids' counselling". People struggling with depression say it can feel like walking through mud every day.

We asked the public to show their support by putting on gumboots, giving a gold coin, and taking a walk in their shoes for just one day. It was a fun way for Kiwis to join in the mental health conversation, while raising money to provide free and timely counselling for any young person in need.

Some of the celebrities who competed.

This year in Tararua we held a fun afternoon at Bush Stadium Pahiatua, brought to you by Fiona Stokes from Tararua Family Services, Jess McNicol from The Trust Tararua, sausage sizzle by Tararua Community Youth Services, Explore Pahiatua Community Committee and donations from Pahiatua businesses.

We held a gumboot throwing competition with the winner being Craig Monk who threw a massive 26m. Our celebrity gumboot toss winner was David Jackson of Pahiatua School, throwing an incredible distance of 31m.

Mayor Tracey Collis even gave her best throw of 11m, proving anything's possible wearing high-heel shoes and a dress. She was tied for first with Jane Tylee (East Coast Rural Support) for throwing the hoop.

The total raised on the day was $719.30.