Watermelon iceblocks for kids in summer. Photo / Babiche Martens/www.babichemartens.com

It’s been great to see a large number at the CHB Parents Centre antenatal classes - just a reminder that these do fill up fast so it is best to book in with plenty of notice if you’re able to.

The next antenatal classes will start on January 24 and run for six weeks. If you would like to register please email chb@parentscentre.org.nz

We had a great turnout for our new baby coffee group this term, there were lots of gorgeous little babies. We will be running this again at the start of term 1 - February 1.

Congratulations to those of you who have had new babies recently. It’s a very exciting time in our lives but can also be very daunting. If you need help with anything or just a chat please get in touch as we have a great support network here in Central Hawkes Bay.

I have really enjoyed my first few months as the hub co-ordinator, I have lots of exciting things planned for the new year so keep an eye out on our Facebook pages for more classes and events. If there is anything you would like to see please get in touch via pregnancyandparentingchb@gmail.com

Things to remember to keep your children safe over summer:

• Kids seem to be attracted to the water so please be careful with your children around water. It does not need to be deep for a child to drown. Never leave them unattended.

• Apply sunscreen often, especially when children are swimming. It should be applied 20 minutes before going outside.

• Ensure they drink lots of water and are not in the sun all day. When at the beach an umbrella or a little shade tent is ideal.

• Do not leave the barbecue unattended - kids are very inquisitive and may think they are being helpful.

• Kids love stonefruit but the stone or pips can be a major choking hazard. Depending on the age of the child, cut the fruit up and remove the stones/pip.

• When children are travelling in vehicles ensure they are always in their car seats or older children have their seatbelts on.

Homemade iceblock recipe for summer:

Ingredients:

500 grams low-fat yogurt

About two cups of berries or fruit

Method

1. Blend together all ingredients until smooth.

2. Pour into iceblock moulds and freeze.

Notes: You can use milk or water or add things like spinach, carrot, apple, beetroot, orange juice or lemon juice.

If you don’t have a blender or a stick blender mash and mix all ingredients in a bowl. Each recipe makes approximately six ice blocks depending on the size of your moulds.

If you don’t have moulds you can use small cups with ice block sticks or for younger children put into an ice cube tray and put inside a silicone or net sucky. Great for teething (if on solids and old enough).





Pregnancy and Parenting Central Hawke’s Bay, Ruahine Whakawhanau Tamariki is a collaborative group of services and organisations to provide support to pregnant women, parents/caregivers and whānau of young children in Central Hawke’s Bay - all based out of the Pregnancy and Parenting Hub at the Health Centre in Cook St, Waipukurau.

The group includes Pregnancy Help, Central Hawke’s Bay Parents Centre, midwives Kym Lee and Kerry Smith one day a week by appointment, and the Mabin Family Lounge - a space available for parents to use to change or feed their babies.

To get in touch, email pregnancyandparentingchb@gmail.com











