Greer Twiss the ‘Godfather’ of contemporary New Zealand sculpture: Laura Vodanovich

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read

Hobson’s Baggage, 1995, gifted to Hawke’s Bay Museums Trust Tai Ahuriri Collection by sculptor Greer Twiss.

Opinion

Laura Vodanovich is MTG director

I was saddened to hear that Greer Twiss (1937 – 2025) passed away on July 17.

Twiss was described as “the “Godfather” of contemporary sculpture in New Zealand” and “a pioneer of cast metal in NZ” by Rodney Wilson, former director of Christchurch

