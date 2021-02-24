Greenmeadows Rotary member Alan White cycles for charity

Greenmeadows Rotary president Frank Heuser (left) wishing Alan White well before he departed Napier.

Greenmeadows Rotary Club member Alan White is cycling from North Cape to Bluff as a personal challenge and Rotary centennial fundraising project.

Alan set out on February 8, and as part of Tour Aotearoa 2021, is cycling the 3000km Te Araroa Trail from Cape Reinga to Bluff. The trail, established by the Kennet brothers in 2016, is a combination of cycle trails, beaches, tracks and paths connected by a mix of sealed and shingle roads. All 237 cyclists this year are required to donate a minimum of $100 to charity.

Although Alan's ride looked a bit touch and go before he even started, he ended up starting on time, says Rotary Club of Greenmeadows publicity officer Brian Hall.

"We thought he would be held up north of Auckland, but he managed to convince the police at the road blocks that he was just passing through and not stopping."

Brian says Alan's efforts have so far been quite an achievement.

"The Givealittle page has raised substantially more than he expected, with $32,600 raised by last week."

Alan aims to ride between 60km and 90km a day, and is riding a Surly Ogre hardtail, which weighs 18.5kg. His tent, sleeping bag, cooker and clothes weigh about 12kg.

His first day was a challenge, Brian says, riding the 103km from the Cape along Ninety Mile Beach.

"Alan is no stranger to endurance cycling. Over the past 10 years he has cycle toured overseas every three years – always solo, and self-contained. His adventures have included USA, UK, Turkey, Serbia, Romania and Europe."

However, this is his first sponsored ride.

"He says he is doing it for Rotary, as he enjoys the fellowship of the Greenmeadows club, and it is a positive way to profile Rotary in its centennial year, for Rotary both in New Zealand and Australia."

All funds raised will be received by the Rotary Club of Greenmeadows through its Givealittle page. President Frank Heuser and Alan will present the funds to the chosen charities at the end of Alan's ride. Funds will be shared equally between Hawke's Bay Cancer Society and Australasian Rotary centennial Give Every Child a Future project, which aims to vaccinate the most disadvantaged children and adolescent girls across the Pacific. The project reached a significant milestone in March last year, with the approval of nine global grants by the Rotary Foundation. These grants, one for each country for the first year of the project, have a combined value of about US$1.3 million.

■ To donate visit the Givealittle page at https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/cycling-rotarian-cape-reinga-to-bluff

Donors will receive a tax receipt which provides a link to a website to track Alan's progress. Or you can access his Facebook page by visiting www.facebook.com/groups/798266750754349.