Lotto player from Napier has won $1 million with Lotto First Division in Saturday’s Lotto draw from a ticket purchased at Greenmeadows New World. Photo / Ian Cooper

Another huge first division-winning Lotto ticket has been sold from one of the luckiest stores in Napier.

A Lotto player has won $1 million with Lotto First Division in Saturday’s Lotto draw from a ticket purchased at Greenmeadows New World.

The store most recently sold another winning $1 million ticket in September 2022 to a young Napier couple.

Greenmeadows New World has previously sold an $800,000 Strike Four ticket in July 2021 and a $1m Lotto First Division winning ticket in June 2021.

Another Napier player will have cause for celebration this week with a Lotto second division win for $22,526 after purchasing a ticket from Napier City Pak’nSave.

Thirteen other players from across the country won the Lotto Second Division.

Three Auckland players won with tickets purchased through MyLotto.

Three Auckland players won with tickets purchased from Pak’n Save Henderson, Pak’nSave Westgate and Clevedon Superette.

A Waihi player won with a ticket purchased from New World Waihi.

A Ōpōtiki player won with a ticket purchased from New World Ōpōtiki.

A Kawerau player won with a ticket purchased from Kawerau Food Market and Lotto.

A Wellington player won with a ticket purchased from New World Tawa.

An Ashburton player won with a ticket purchased from MyLotto.

A Balclutha player won with a ticket purchased from New World Balclutha.

A Tuakau player won the Lotto Second Division and Powerball Second Division to make their total winnings $43,731, after purchasing a ticket from Tuakau Supervalue.

The Powerball prize was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night for a jackpot of $17 million.

Strike Four also rolled over to Wednesday and will be $400,000.

Lotto recommends that anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the Lotto NZ App.