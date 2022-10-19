Great things grow here - including pumpkins

Haumoana Playcentre students Arlo (3) and Pounamu (3) getting the Haumoana giant pumpkins ready to sell. Photo / Supplied

The Haumoana Giant Pumpkin Competition is back, and now is the time to get those green fingers working in the garden.

The Haumoana Playcentre team have been busy planting and nurturing seedlings in readiness for their gargantuan fundraiser.

After a successful first year in 2022, with 70 entries and more than $1000 in prizes awarded, they are looking forward to another successful event.

Haumoana Playcentre secretary Briony Raven says this year's competition is going to be bigger and plumper than ever.



"We've got a load more seedlings available and a tonne more prizes, including an overland adventure with Gannet Safaris, so we're putting the word out for people to come and see us and get growing."

The seedlings will be available for $10 from Haumoana Playcentre, 15 Holden Ave, Haumoana, on Monday, October 24 between 2pm and 7pm. All proceeds will go towards purchasing new resources for the tamariki that attend the playcentre.

"We used last year's proceeds to purchase a new bark surface for our playground, and have plans to complete our playground upgrade with this year's earnings," Raven said.

"It's been such a great learning experience for the kids. They've loved being a part of the process - from planting seeds, keeping them well watered, and then delivering them to the wonderful team at Oderings, who have helped ensure the seedlings get a good start in their fabulous glass houses.

"Now it's time for the vines to find their forever patch and take it over until competition time in March next year."

Official judging will take place at an event on March 19, 2023, at Haumoana Pavilion.

Prizes will be awarded for the following categories: Master of Pumpkins; Best Dressed Pumpkin; Ugliest Pumpkin; and Prettiest Pumpkin.

Kate Lowe took out the competition last year with her whopper, entitled 'Cinderella's Pumpkin', which weighed in at 77kg.