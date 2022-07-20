Te Piringa Manatopu Maori Wardens greet and register visitors. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Helping Māori with the health challenges presented by Covid-19 as well as influenza and other viral bugs doing the rounds was the purpose behind a mini health expo on Saturday, July 16 at the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds.

Billed as Together We Are Strong, the event was put on by Te Piringa Manatopu - the name adopted by Manawatu, Wellington and Hawke's Bay Māori Wardens when they were amalgamated into one of six regional structures several years ago.

The tamariki had great fun in the bouncy castles. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Close to 30 Māori Wardens from these three districts came together to promote Māori health on Saturday and received a very good response from the local whānau.

Te Piringa Manatopu deputy chairman George Rarere said his organisation had received Government funding to educate Māori about the current health situation, especially the challenges of Covid-19.

He said when lockdown first occurred his organisation went door knocking after the country moved to Level Three, the three groups of Māori Wardens visiting Hawke's Bay and Wellington to offer help and information - but Manawatū had missed out.

This visit on Saturday was an attempt to touch base with Manawatū locals by bringing them to this one site. He contacted local Māori Warden Charlie Timu to ask what could be done and she suggested a free afternoon at the A&P Showgrounds where whānau could mingle, have free food, entertainment and could relax.

During the afternoon close to 500 visitors flocked in, mostly local with a lot of grandparents and their mokopuna plus others passing through, who toured the different venues, not having to spend a cent and concluding with a free hāngi to take home for tea.

During the afternoon while the tamariki were entertained on bouncy castles, adults young and old were wowed by top vocalists in the A&P Produce Hall. The opportunity was extended to gain vaccinations against Covid-19 and influenza as well as to discuss issues of coping with Covid, encouraging Māori to take steps to manage the problems of isolating and seeking help from agencies like Tu Whakaute which offer free events, traffic and planning services.

Charlie was thrilled with the success of the event and proud it was the first of its kind to be put on by Māori Wardens.