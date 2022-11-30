Holy frijoles, Puss in Boots is back!

It’s the holiday season at the Regent Pahiatua, and to celebrate we are bringing you the gift of great movies!

To kick off December, we are bringing everyone’s favourite oversized elf back to the big screen. Get your Christmas cheer on and join us for Elf, the magical story of Buddy (Will Farrell), a human man raised by Santa’s elves. Buddy must travel from the North Pole to New York City to find his biological father (James Caan) and get him off the naughty list. Elf screens Christmas parade weekend, December 3 and 4.

Bob Newhart and Will Ferrell in Elf.





We continue our Christmas celebration later in the month with Tararua Cinematheque’s final show of the year, a one-night-only screening of the classic, Christmas ghost story - A Christmas Carol.

This particular adaptation stars an extraordinary humbugy George C. Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge and the recently deceased but forever-endearing David Warner as the pitifully perfect Bob Cratchit. This is one of the best versions of Dickens’ tale, and it has never been released in NZ cinemas, so this is your first and maybe last chance to see it!

Tararua Cinematheque shows are always special, and this one is no different. Join us on the night for a one-of-a-kind Christmas tea, a unique pre-show overture, a film introduction, and an after-show discussion. Tickets to this event are just $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Not feeling festive? Don’t worry; we got heaps of blockbusters and one terrific thriller in the cards.

Marvel’s hit superhero sequel Black Panther Wakanda Forever has its Tararua District debut on December 9. This second instalment sees Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and her people fighting to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. The heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) to forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Hailed as an “unusually affecting sequel that takes a darker and far more emotional approach to storytelling”, Wakanda Forever is thoughtful and delivers the high-octane action/adventure Marvel fans enjoy.

Opening the same day, the black comedy/horror/thriller The Menu (starring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nicholas Hoult) promises to be deliciously wicked and maliciously entertaining. When a couple travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, they find quite a few shocking surprises. This dark comedy may have you swearing off fancy meals and opting for the drive-thru, perfect for saving money for Christmas!

James Cameron’s long-awaited sci-fi sequel, Avatar 2: The Way of Water, opens mid-December and will be a full-on audio/visual feast. Set more than a decade after the first film, Avatar 2 follows the Sully family as they fight to protect their family, their people, and their planet when a familiar threat returns to finish what was previously started.

Support the Bush Women’s Rugby team fundraiser in their Avatar sneak peek on December 14, or catch it on the official opening day, December 15. All shows will utilise our high-end, Volfoni active-shutter 3D system.

After Christmas, bring the kids out for Puss in the Boots: The Last Wish. In this newest instalment, adventure has taken its toll, and poor Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives. He sets out to restore his nine lives and find the mythical Last Wish. The animation is beautiful and it’s a fun-filled romp starring the voice talents of Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, and many more.

Our holiday special returns for the school holidays. Purchase any ticket this school holiday and get a drink, popcorn, and icecream for just $9. If you’re stuck for Christmas gifts, do the easy thing and grab a Regent Pahiatua Gift Card. For gift cards, showtimes, and bookings, visit our website: www.RegentUpstairs.com, or drop by and say hi. See you at the movies!



