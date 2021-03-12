Great Moscow Circus takes over Havelock North

Elena Chepurchenko, singer and ring mistress with the Great Moscow Circus, which is now performing in Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Havelock North Domain has been taken over by the circus.

The Great Moscow Circus is in town from now until March 21 - their opening night was Thursday, March 11.

The circus features artists from Russia as well as international stars.

A Great Moscow Circus spokeswoman said they are extremely excited to be showing in Havelock North over the next week.

"We have the crowd favourites, the globe of death, FMX freestyle, aerial acts, comedy and even a human cannon," she said.

You can get tickets to the circus' two-hour shows online at iticket.co.nz/go-to/great-moscow-circus.