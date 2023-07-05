Great matches in Dannevirke Social Darts

Some interesting pointers to the season’s competition are starting to emerge in the 28-strong Dannevirke Social Darts teams competition.
The last few weeks of darts have seen one of the new teams, AVG, get their first win. Another new team, Red Bandz, are also getting wins on a consistent level with all the other teams playing great darts.
The Clash boys look to be the team to beat again this season with a clean sheet so far this year, but Tryp60 and Gladiators are looking like teams that will feature at playoff time, although there is still a long way to go.
In individual results this year, we have already three men with a 152 start, and seven 180s have been thrown - many more have been missed, but quite a few 140s have been produced.
The men’s singles race is always a closely contested competition, and equally, the women have a few stand-outs, with two in particular showing great form.
Results:
Round eight
AVG 6 v Family Feud 9
PD 5 v Tryp60 10
Yoggies 2 v Clash 13
Troubleshooters 6 v Band of Gypsies 9
Red Bandz 6 v Outcasts 10
Whānau 13 v Classics 2
Dartvaders 9 v Vikings 6
Godnoze 9 v Heckamaz 6
Shires 8 v Bahd Batch 7
Spearchukkaz 11 v Merryones 4
Pointers 13 v All About 3
Gunnas 4 v Rams 11
Scoobymoos 3 v Coasties 12
Doubletrouble 5 v Gladiators 10
Round nine
Gunnas 6 v Shires 9
Merryones 5 v Yoggies 10
Gladiators 10 v Red Bandz 5
Outcasts 8 v Whānau 7
Bahd Batch 3 v Pointers 12
Classics 5 v PD10
Band of Gypsies 10 v Dartvaders 5
Rams 11 v Doubletrouble 4
Coasties 14 v AVG 1
Heckamaz 4 v Spearchukkaz 11
Family Feud 3 v Tryp60 12
Clash 14 v Troubleshooters 1
All About 12 v Scoobymoos 3
Vikings 7 v Godnoze 8
Round 10
Rams 10 v Merryones 5
Gladiators 12 v Heckamaz 3
AVG 8 v Troubleshooters 7
Classics 4 v Spearchukkaz 11
Doubletrouble 5 v Coasties 10
Vikings 10 v Bahd Batch 5
Family Feud 1 v Red Bandz 14
Dartvaders 12 v Scoobymoos 3
Shires 3 v Clash 12
Band of Gypsies 6 v Pointers 9
Godnoze 5 v Outcasts 10
Tryp60 11 v Yoggies 4
PD 5 v Whānau 10
Gunnas 5 v All About 10
Round 11
Coasties 9 v Shires 6
Gladiators 14 v Bahd Batch 1
Classics 10 v Doubletrouble 5
All About 3 v Rams 12
Troubleshooters 6 v Vikings 9
Red Bandz 3 v Tryp60 12
Yoggies 6 v Dartvaders 9
Whānau 14 v AVG 1
Pointers 11 v Family Feud 4
Clash 11 v Godnoze 4
Merryones 9 v Heckamaz 6
Spearchukkaz 8 v Band of Gypsies 7
Scoobymoos 8 v PD 7
Outcasts 9 v Gunnas 6