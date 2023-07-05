Great matches in Dannevirke Social Darts

Doubletrouble lines up for a photo at Merrylees Hotel.

Some interesting pointers to the season’s competition are starting to emerge in the 28-strong Dannevirke Social Darts teams competition.

Daniel Hales shoots a double 20 to win his match for the Gladiators against Tryp60.

The last few weeks of darts have seen one of the new teams, AVG, get their first win. Another new team, Red Bandz, are also getting wins on a consistent level with all the other teams playing great darts.

Christine McKenzie lines up a throw for Yoggies.

The Clash boys look to be the team to beat again this season with a clean sheet so far this year, but Tryp60 and Gladiators are looking like teams that will feature at playoff time, although there is still a long way to go.

Kevin Grace shoots for Red Bandz against Spear Chukkas.

In individual results this year, we have already three men with a 152 start, and seven 180s have been thrown - many more have been missed, but quite a few 140s have been produced.

The men’s singles race is always a closely contested competition, and equally, the women have a few stand-outs, with two in particular showing great form.

Results:

Round eight

AVG 6 v Family Feud 9

PD 5 v Tryp60 10

Yoggies 2 v Clash 13

Troubleshooters 6 v Band of Gypsies 9

Red Bandz 6 v Outcasts 10

Whānau 13 v Classics 2

Dartvaders 9 v Vikings 6

Godnoze 9 v Heckamaz 6

Shires 8 v Bahd Batch 7

Spearchukkaz 11 v Merryones 4

Pointers 13 v All About 3

Gunnas 4 v Rams 11

Scoobymoos 3 v Coasties 12

Doubletrouble 5 v Gladiators 10

Round nine

Gunnas 6 v Shires 9

Merryones 5 v Yoggies 10

Gladiators 10 v Red Bandz 5

Outcasts 8 v Whānau 7

Bahd Batch 3 v Pointers 12

Classics 5 v PD10

Band of Gypsies 10 v Dartvaders 5

Rams 11 v Doubletrouble 4

Coasties 14 v AVG 1

Heckamaz 4 v Spearchukkaz 11

Family Feud 3 v Tryp60 12

Clash 14 v Troubleshooters 1

All About 12 v Scoobymoos 3

Vikings 7 v Godnoze 8

Round 10

Rams 10 v Merryones 5

Gladiators 12 v Heckamaz 3

AVG 8 v Troubleshooters 7

Classics 4 v Spearchukkaz 11

Doubletrouble 5 v Coasties 10

Vikings 10 v Bahd Batch 5

Family Feud 1 v Red Bandz 14

Dartvaders 12 v Scoobymoos 3

Shires 3 v Clash 12

Band of Gypsies 6 v Pointers 9

Godnoze 5 v Outcasts 10

Tryp60 11 v Yoggies 4

PD 5 v Whānau 10

Gunnas 5 v All About 10

Round 11

Coasties 9 v Shires 6

Gladiators 14 v Bahd Batch 1

Classics 10 v Doubletrouble 5

All About 3 v Rams 12

Troubleshooters 6 v Vikings 9

Red Bandz 3 v Tryp60 12

Yoggies 6 v Dartvaders 9

Whānau 14 v AVG 1

Pointers 11 v Family Feud 4

Clash 11 v Godnoze 4

Merryones 9 v Heckamaz 6

Spearchukkaz 8 v Band of Gypsies 7

Scoobymoos 8 v PD 7

Outcasts 9 v Gunnas 6