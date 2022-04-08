Grassholes steal artificial grass from Te Awa school. Video / Supplied

Security camera footage has shown two thieves stealing artificial grass from Te Awa School in Napier.

About 11.30pm on Tuesday night a man and a woman entered the school grounds and took about 15 metres of artificial grass intended to be placed around the school pool.

Principal Tim Van Zyl said the school had contacted police about the incident but hadn't heard any further updates at this stage.

Te Awa School principal Tim Van Zyl said the school had contacted police about the incident. Photo Paul Taylor

"We got quite good feedback from the community and somebody was able to give us a license plate number of somebody who was acting suspicious, so that is a positive.

"It's good to see the community rallying behind the school."