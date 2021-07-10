Grass fire spreads to shelter belt

Fire fighters battled for nearly two hours yesterday to douse a fire .

Four Hawke's Bay fire crews battled for close to two hours yesterday afternoon to extinguish a fire which spread into a shelter belt and reached to within 10 metres of a house.

The fire at a property off Swamp Rd between Puketapu and Fernhill was reported at 12.45pm, with the Napier and Hastings stations each dispatching one appliance and one tanker, Fire and Emergency NZ staff said.

One officer said the fire spread from a small unattended rubbish fire into a shelter belt, with flames at one stage reaching several metres into the air.

Firefighters managed to stop the first from getting to the house, which did not have anyone at home at the time. The fire was reported by people staying in a motorhome..