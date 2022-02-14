Grants available for Dannevirke community groups

The Central and Southern Hawke's Bay showjumping event has had a grant in the past. Photo / Leanne Warr

Organisations with upcoming events or projects needing a bit of financial help are being invited to apply for grants.

Dannevirke's Community Board has opened applications for the General Assistance Grants Scheme.

Chairman Pat Walshe said the board was allocated a certain amount of funds each year by Tararua District Council.

He said the amount was around $14,000 which was distributed toward various community groups for events or projects.

Pat Walshe as chairman of the Dannevirke Community Board will be one of those deciding where the grants go. Photo / NZME

"We spread it around a bit. We were going to give $500 to the [A&P] show for St John. Things like that."

However, with events cancelled and some projects put on hold, that meant the board had a little extra.

"We've got a wee bit more than we should have because a lot of those things have been cancelled. If it's not on, they just don't get it."

Any club or organisation from Dannevirke up to Norsewood could apply, Walshe said.

Even those who had never applied before.

"All they've got to do is give us a balance sheet of their club or organisation and what they want the money for. Then we decide as a board."

Every request for a grant was taken on its merits but the project or event had to have a community focus.

Walshe said one year they gave money to a group in Pongaroa for quilting and they'd given money to Norsewood for the hall.

"If it's an old hall that needs a bit of paint and the community wanted to preserve it, we'll look at it that way."

While some organisations or groups did ask for more than the board could give them, members did their best to decide fairly so that everybody got something.

Once the grant had been approved, the organisation would hold the event or do the job and then send the bill for the amount approved to the board, Walshe said.

He said funds could also be held over for a year or so if things didn't go ahead.

Applications were available at the council service centre in Denmark Street.

The closing date is March 11.