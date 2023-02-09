Government invests millions in regenerative farm trial in Hawke’s Bay

Landwise manager Dan Bloomer said competition for land is intensifying cropping in NZ. Photo / NZME

The Government is investing more than $2 million in groundbreaking Hawke’s Bay research on the potential of regenerative farming practices to boost carbon in vegetable and other ground crop-growing soil.

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor said the commitment is for six years “to help build up an evidence base on the application and effectiveness of regenerative farming in a typical intensive field cropping and arable system”.

It’s the first project in the Government’s regenerative agriculture portfolio to include the arable sector and brings together key stakeholders across the value-chain.

It will be led by Hawke’s Bay Future Farming Charitable Trust with science and operations partner Landwise, and will be run on Landwise’s demonstration farm on classic Heretaunga Plains countryside near Hastings, with a focus on degraded soils.

The Carbon Positive – Regenerating Soil Carbon project is co-funded by the Ministry for Primary Industries’ (MPI’s) Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund (SFF Futures), and supported by a collaboration of regional and national organisations, including Kraft Heinz Watties NZ, McCain Foods NZ, Hawke’s Bay Vegetable Growers, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, and BASF.

O’Connor said there is increased demand worldwide for food grown sustainably with a reduced environmental footprint.

“There are exciting opportunities for New Zealand to tap into this market, which is why we’re co-investing with industry,” he said.

“Working with two global food giants, Kraft Heinz Watties NZ and McCain Foods, will also help us better understand how New Zealand can supply products to meet future consumer trends.”

The demonstration farm will be managed with three different systems to validate any benefits. Researchers will set up a conventional system using current industry best practice and recognised crop rotations, plus a fully regenerative system involving cover crops and minimal use of herbicides and insecticides, and also a hybrid system that incorporates a mixture of techniques to help demonstrate a transitional pathway for farmers, O’Connor said.

Potential outcomes from the regenerative farming approach could include improved water quality and use, reduced nutrient losses and use, healthier soils and resilience to climate change.

Through SFF Futures, the Government is backing 12 research projects to date with a combined investment of just over $57.7 million.

Phil Schofield, HBFFT chair and soil health specialist, said the trial, a first for New Zealand, is an exciting opportunity to test whether soils used for intensive cropping can be regenerated.

“The potential of this project for New Zealand’s cropping farmers is huge,” he said. “Through this study we will increase our understanding of the benefits of regenerative agriculture principles on intensive cropping systems.”

Landwise manager Dan Bloomer said growers know cropping affects soil quality. “The longer and more intensively used, the higher the likelihood that soil carbon levels have dropped, soil is compacted, and structure is more degraded. Competition for land intensifies cropping so we want to know if management changes can make a positive difference.”

He said soil quality had been measured at the Landwise MicroFarm where the trial is taking place and after 8 – 10 years of conventional cropping it is “now in a fairly average condition”.

“This trial will let us see if regenerative agriculture practices, which focus on strengthening the health and vitality of farm soil, have different outcomes compared to those from conventional cropping methods,” he said.