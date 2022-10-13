Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Government announces $18.5m funding for Three Waters and transport in Hastings

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock
4 mins to read
HDC chief executive Nigel Bickle shows new house owner Amo Taitea a message from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who couldn't make the meeting as her plane was turned back in bad weather. Photo / Warren Buckland

HDC chief executive Nigel Bickle shows new house owner Amo Taitea a message from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who couldn't make the meeting as her plane was turned back in bad weather. Photo / Warren Buckland

A year-long journey to housing independence has nearly concluded for soon-to-be Flaxmere resident Amo Taite.

Housing Minister Megan Wood made an announcement of $18.5 million in funding for Three Waters and transport infrastructure in Hastings

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today