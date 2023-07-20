Gorge Cemetery walk planned

Mr John Pinfold.

Woodville Art and History will be hosting another Gorge Cemetery walk.

The walk, being held on July 30 at 2pm, will feature early settlers of Pinfold Rd.

This tour includes first settlers on Pinfold Rd, members of the Woodville Small Farm Association – Maisey, Pinfold, Perfect and Murrays, and further up Pinfold Rd, part of the Bushmill Small Farm Association – Louis Drager and Victoria Small Farm Association’s McCormick and Healey. There are others who lived on the road a little later like Lindauer, Stenberg and Pallant.

William Maisey won the ballot for section four of the WSFA and worked there until his death in 1879, only a short time after settling there. He was 43 years old when he died, leaving behind his wife and seven children.

John Pinfold farmed until his death in 1901 and is remembered through having his name attached to the road.

Perfect farmed for a time and then sold up in 1885 to set up a business as a brickmaker on the main road. If you look at the old Salvation Army Citadel, you will see some of his well-made bricks.

Come along and hear more of the stories of these early settlers and enjoy a cuppa at the Rinitawa Gallery at the conclusion of the tour.