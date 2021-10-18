'Good for the soul' gardens on show in Dannevirke

Blossoms provide a pretty picture in Lynne Mitchell's garden. Photo NZME

For Lynne Mitchell gardening is a passion.

Which is probably a good thing considering how much garden she has at her Umutaoroa Rd property.

Known as Te Kiteroa Gardens, the property will be one of nine to explore in the garden ramble this year on October 30 and 31.

Mitchell was asked to organise the ramble, which is part of the Dannevirke Spring Festival.

"I took on the challenge," she says.

The property was bought by Mitchell and her husband, Ken, 25 years ago.

"We've just gradually grown."

But while it's hard work growing and maintaining such a big garden, Mitchell believes it's worth it.

"It's creative and it's good for the soul."

It's also very satisfying to have worked on a patch and then to see the result of all that hard work, she says.

She loves the fact that they have a lot of native wildlife, such as tui and bellbirds surrounding them.

"The bird life in the garden is amazing."

Some of the gardens in this year's ramble have been part of previous ones, but the rest are new.

Being over two days means more time can be spent exploring.

"It gives people a chance to view all the gardens at their leisure," Mitchell says.

The hope is that it will also draw people from outside the area.

"We're promoting Dannevirke as a lovely place to live."

The ramble starts at 10am each day and finishes at 4pm.

Entry will be $5 per person per garden.

Garden locations are as follows:

13 Carlson Street

34 Ruahine Street

Te Kiteroa Gardens – 221 Umutaoroa Road

Illsvilla – 8 Guinane Street

Glenheath – 185 Smith Road

71 Cadman Road

Brigadoon – 17 Empire Street

Kohatu Country Garden – 41 Maharahara Road

Reinline – 68 Ross Road