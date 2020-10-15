Glanworth Angus Yearling Bull Sale sees 33 bulls under the hammer

Some of the bulls on offer at Glanworth Angus Yearling Bull Sale.

After what had been a wet (470mm) and windy six weeks prior, Glanworth sale day on October 1 was one out of the box, brilliantly fine, calm and warm.

Thirty-three yearling Angus bulls, specifically selected for mating to yearling heifers and weighing an average of 420kg were put under the hammer by Bjorn Anderson from PGG Wrightson.

All bulls put up for sale were in the top 25 per cent of the breed for the calving ease traits of birth weight, direct calving ease, maternal calving ease and gestation length.

Regular clients came from local beef and dairy farmers as well as from further afield in Hawke's Bay, Taupo and Taranaki.

Seventy-five per cent of the bulls were sold to beef farmers with dairy farmers purchasing the remainder.

A complete clearance of bulls with an average price of $3012 was achieved and a top price of $4800.

Shaun, Fiona, Joe and Lea were pleased with the result as almost all bulls were sold to repeat buyers.