Organiser Rodney Fisher and Tia Ward who will be performing at tomorrow's Gig Starter. Photo / Supplied

Organiser Rodney Fisher and Tia Ward who will be performing at tomorrow's Gig Starter. Photo / Supplied

If you have ever dreamed of belting out songs on stage or joining a band, here's your chance to find out how to get started.

Gig Starters will give you the opportunity to meet and connect with people in the local music community, listen to visiting guests, and learn how to put a gig on... but most importantly it's about having fun!

Organiser Rodney Fisher, who works for the NZ Music Commission, came up with the idea to help those in the music industry connect with each other.

"You never know who you might meet at Gig Starters. It could be the start of you and a new band," Rodney said.

"It's a whanau-friendly event, really casual. It's an introduction to live events, touring, technicians, being in a band, and loads more," he said.

"Creating live gigs is an awesome way to make first steps into the industry as a musician or someone who is interested in a career behind the scenes in music. You'll get to be part of putting on an event showcasing great local music, and learn new skills at the same time."

Gig Starters began last year when the Music Commission ran a series of seminars by an all-ages gig.

Then it became a zine … "For the next part of the Gig Starters initiative we have created a zine-style booklet called A Guide To All Ages Music Events In Aotearoa."

The booklet gives an overview of putting on entry-level music events and offers advice and first-hand information from musicians and industry professionals.

There will be industry professionals, a local recording artist and a production technician, who will be discussing the need-to-knows of putting on your own all-ages gig.

After the hui will be a sound check/workshop, with the chance to watch and be part of a live production set-up.

And then at 4pm, it's gig time!

"We're lucky to have Tia Ward and Pereri King performing."

Tia Ward is a young, up-and-coming Māori artist born and raised in Hawke's Bay, who has been performing her whole life and dreams of becoming a pop icon.

Studying at Massey University, and at the beginning of a budding career, Tia feels she has many more stories to tell through her music. Her debut EP, Me & Me Too, a reflection of her personal and charming roots-infused, pop songwriting, is available on all digital platforms. She will be releasing a Waiata 'Ko Wai Ahau' on November 25.

Napier-based singer-songwriter and Māori TV 5 Minutes of Fame 2021 winner King works independently as a teacher and storyteller in Matauranga Māori. He also studied acting at Toi Whakaari: NZ Drama School in 2011 and views music as a great way to bring whanau and community together.

Rodney, who is the lead singer for Goodshirt, finds writing music that people can relate to "fantastic".

"As a musician, I feel part of the community. Music crosses barriers. It's escapism from tension and stress in your life."

Gig Starters is on Sunday from 2pm - 5pm in Hastings at SPACESHIP, 114 Karamu Road North, Hastings