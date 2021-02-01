Gig gone: Jon Stevens withdraws from Hawke's Bay concert

Jon Stevens will no longer be performing at Black Barn on March 7 due to travel restrictions. Photo / Supplied

Black Barn has had to cancel Jon Stevens' concert at the Amphitheatre on March 7 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Black Barn Events manager Francis de Jager said Stevens and his band had no choice but to pull out of the performance in Hawke's Bay because of restriction changes in Australia and New Zealand.

The New Zealand singer, who's currently in Australia, said he was gutted that the ongoing travel restrictions have forced him to cancel his concert at Black Barn.

"As a proud Kiwi, I truly appreciate all the support I receive from my home country and look forward to returning home soon - te aroha ki te katoa."

De Jager said this was the right decision for everyone - due to the safety and wellbeing of ticket holders as Black Barn's number one priority.

New Zealand singer Jon Stevens in 1979. Photo / File

"New Zealand is extremely fortunate even to have live music and festivals, so we need to work hard to keep it that way," he said. "We trust Jon and his band will stay safe and hopefully we'll see him return to Hawke's Bay soon."

De Jager said that although Stevens will be missed he is encouraging ticket holders to instead join Black Barn for the Kiwi 7 concert on March 4.

"With an all-star Kiwi line-up of Annie Crummer, Jason Kerrison – OP Shop, Che Fu – Super Groove, Nathan King and Andy Lynch from ZED, Rodney Fisher – Goodshirt and The Lady Killers – Tina Cross, Jackie Clarke and Suzanne Lynch, it will be a cracker concert."

Kiwi 7 concert tickets and information is available at www.blackbarn.com