Giant rooster statue unveiled at Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market

New three-metre high rooster sculpture at the Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market in celebration of their 20th anniversary. Photo / Ian Cooper

A 3m high rooster has found a new home at the Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market.

The sculpture, designed by local artist Ricks Terstappen, welcomed visitors at the entrance of the market in the Waikoko Gardens, as part of the market's 20th anniversary celebrations last week.

Terstappen, a Havlock North resident, said the entire sculpture is made of discarded and repurposed steel from all over the district.

"I hope it has a happy life at the farmers' market," he said.

The market's 20th anniversary celebrations began over Labour Weekend, with the launch of its own book Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market - the First 20 Years, written by stallholder and Hastings District councillor for the Kahuranaki ward, Sophie Siers.

"The market has supported many local food businesses get up and running and kept our region supplied with fresh local food for 20 years," she said.

"To mark this birthday with a legacy sculpture of such quality is a wonderful way to celebrate this milestone."

Rachel Joho, John Lockie, and Roger Sinclair, of The Mills Family Trust, alongside Sir Graeme Avery, Ricks Terstappen and Issac Beach. Photo / Supplied

The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market-commissioned sculpture was also sponsored by The Mills Family Trust.

Siers said that the trust has help create a legacy for the market that would be seen and appreciated by generations to come.

The sculpture will be placed in front of a newly painted mural, painted by Jonelle Jarvis, of Bay Espresso.

Siers said that the rooster, mural and book were an acknowledgement and celebration of the role that the market had played in making the region famous for the quality of its food and food producers.

At the unveiling of the sculpture, Sir Graeme Avery said: "I'm sure every market in the country would give their eyes and teeth to have a setting as magnificent as this."