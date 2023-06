Tim Treder paints one wall. Tim is in Year 13 at Tararua College. Photo / Leanne Warr

An initiative between police and local students is helping clean up Pahīatua.

Ben Luders is the Prevention Constable for Tararua and has been working with students from Tararua College on the initiative, which involves painting out graffiti on local buildings.

Lexx Flynn, Samuel Mabey, Abby Treder and Tim Treder hard at work.

Ben says painting it out quickly provides a good deterrent.

Other art, such as the mural on the Regent Cinema, also provides a good deterrent, he says.