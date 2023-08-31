The Spring Carnival always attracts a crowd to the Hawke's Bay Racing Club. Photo / File pic.

Spider-Man? Ardie Savea? Cinderella?

Time is ticking down to co-ordinate the perfect outfit for kids’ fashion in the field, during the first day of the Hawke’s Bay Spring Racing Carnival.

September 9 is Tarzino Trophy Daffodil Raceday, featuring the first Group 1 race of the New Zealand 2023-24 racing calendar.

But, just as importantly, it’s a day when general admission is free and all the entertainment is centred on families.

Fashion in the field is a staple of the race-day experience, but this is the first time the Hawke’s Bay Racing Club (HBRC) has offered a dedicated children’s competition.

The Hawke's Bay Racing Club, and chief executive Aaron Hamilton, became community assets during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / NZME

“So we’re trying to get a whole lot of kids down there and to dress up as their favourite sportsman or superhero or come down in a dress,” HBRC chief executive Aaron Hamilton said.

There will be plenty of prizes on offer for the best dressed, along with all the usual activities and frivolity you’d expect at a kids day out.

Last year’s Tarzino Trophy day came with a $10 general admission.

Hamilton felt it was a barrier to families enjoying the fun of a day at the races, so that’s been waived.

Patrons will instead be encouraged to make a gold coin donation to the Cancer Society of Hawke’s Bay, whose collectors will be in attendance.

Things get a little more adult on the following race days.

There’s the Arrowfield Stud Raceday on September 30, otherwise known as ladies’ day, followed by the Livamol Classic Raceday on October 14.

“As a club, as well as racing being our primary purpose, we’re also hospitality and entertainment,’’ said Hamilton.

“Ninety-nine per cent of people who probably come to the races don’t know anything about the races. But they like hospitality and entertainment and we make sure they have a really good time while they’re here.’’

The various hospitality packages, prizes, tents, DJs and concerts on the Arrowfield and Livamol days are evidence of that.

For Hamilton, the major goal of this year’s carnival is simply getting people to come along.

Getting people through the gates is the big aim during this year's Spring Carnival. Photo / NZME

Sports clubs regularly use the racing club’s facilities, as do corporate and community groups. The police had a training day there this week.

This isn’t an exclusive environment, hidden away behind big fences and frequented by just the racing fraternity.

“We’re acutely aware of that because racing probably does get a bit of bad press,’’ Hamilton said.

“So we need to show people that, hey, we do racing, but as a club we only race 14 times a year. For the other 351 days of the year, we’re actually a community asset.”