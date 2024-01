Katie Houston-Hatton took this photo of her dog Tilly enjoying the sunset on Te Awa o Mokotūāraro out the back of aunty’s house in Whakatu.

Today marks the second week of the Hawke’s Bay Today Harvey Norman Hastings Canon NZ summer photo competition. If you think you can beat today’s entries, email them to news@hbtoday.co.nz with your full name, contact details and a full caption of what’s in the photo. There are three amazing prizes up for grabs One entry per person only.

Here’s a selection of entries.

"Holiday at my place means the annual tangelo pick. Grand nephew Bailey Nagel is doing the work this year," says photographer Pam Knight.

Lincoln beats the heat with a splash! Photo / Fran Snowdon

My little love dancing on the shore while we explore caves at Waimarama Beach. Photo / Cheyjuana Doyle