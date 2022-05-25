AC/DC tribute band Squealer return to the Cabana on Saturday, May 28.

AC/DC tribute band Squealer return to the Cabana on Saturday, May 28.

Squealer is back and they can't wait to hit the stage at The Cabana for one night only, to present New Zealand's premier AC/DC experience.

Squealer has played the Cabana many times and every time they have delivered a stellar show packed with AC/DC's finest gems.

"On Saturday, May 28, we will deliver a blistering and authentic set that covers our entire career," says band member Jeremy (Malcolm) Andersen.

Squealer is made up of five very passionate AC/DC fans, who dedicate themselves to putting on a show any AC/DC fan would love.

"The Cabana is a fantastic live venue and is one of the our absolute favourite venues to play," Anderson said.

"So whenever we rock and roll into Napier to put on a show at the Cabana, the combined energy is electric. High voltage. All amplified through a world class sound system, it will be enough to leave all you Bay rockers thunderstruck.

"Oh, yes, Napier you are in for a treat. Squealer is bringing its biggest show yet and its been a long time coming. Are you ready?"

WIN

Hawke's Bay Today has a double pass to give away to this Saturday's AC/DC experience. with Squealer has played The Cabana.

To be in with a chance to win email competitions@hbtoday.co.nz with Squealer in the subject line. Entries close at 5pm, Thursday, May 23, 2022. Please include a day-time phone number.