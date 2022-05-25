Squealer is back and they can't wait to hit the stage at The Cabana for one night only, to present New Zealand's premier AC/DC experience.
Squealer has played the Cabana many times and every time they have delivered a stellar show packed with AC/DC's finest gems.
"On Saturday, May 28, we will deliver a blistering and authentic set that covers our entire career," says band member Jeremy (Malcolm) Andersen.
Squealer is made up of five very passionate AC/DC fans, who dedicate themselves to putting on a show any AC/DC fan would love.
"The Cabana is a fantastic live venue and is one of the our absolute favourite venues to play," Anderson said.
"So whenever we rock and roll into Napier to put on a show at the Cabana, the combined energy is electric. High voltage. All amplified through a world class sound system, it will be enough to leave all you Bay rockers thunderstruck.
"Oh, yes, Napier you are in for a treat. Squealer is bringing its biggest show yet and its been a long time coming. Are you ready?"
