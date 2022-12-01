Santa's Grotto has officially opened at Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre. Photo / Supplied

Looking to get a glimpse of Santa this silly season? Grab the kids and check out Santa at Toitoi’s Tama Tūranga Huata room and while you are in town, wander down to Albert Square to see Santa’s workshop, created using visual projection technology.

Santa’s Grotto has officially opened its doors to visitors, and Santa is looking forward to meeting children and families at his special grotto at Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts and Events Centre.

The elves have been busy at work setting up the tree and lights in the Tama Tūranga Huata room in Toitoi’s Municipal Building, getting it ready with events and activities, and of course, the big man himself.

The grotto will be open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday throughout December from 4pm to 7pm, except for Thursday, December 15, when Santa has to quickly return to the North Pole to check on the other elves making and wrapping the presents.

Santa will be receiving visitors from 4pm to 7pm on Thursdays and Fridays, December 1, 2, 8, 9, 16, 22 and 23, and from 11am to 3pm on Saturdays, December 3, 10 and 17.

Toitoi presenter services community manager Daniel Betty said Santa was looking forward to meeting many whānau and tamariki while he’s in Hastings.

“We warmly welcome everyone to come along, meet Santa, post letters to him, and take a photo with him or get a polaroid snap taken for a koha.

Toitoi will also offer a low-sensory option again this year for any sensory-sensitive tamariki.

People can book to meet Santa with no music and low lights on December 12, from 4pm to 7pm, and there’s also a chance to meet him without crowds around on December 5 and 12 from 10am to 2pm.

Bookings are essential for all sensory-sensitive sessions and can be made by phoning 06 871 5289.

The grotto will also have a Giving Tree for Hastings Women’s Refuge, where people can leave a gift and spread Christmas cheer to others.

There are a few rules on giving presents, and people are asked to please keep all gifts unwrapped, clothing items plain with no brands, images, or red, and gifts for men and boys are also welcome, but please no toy weapons.

If donating long-life food, please ensure its use-by date is later than March 2023.

To get to the Tama Tūranga Huata room, head down Municipal Lane in Hastings St, between the Opera House and Municipal Building.

And while you are in the Christmas mood, go have a look at the decoration in the Hastings CBD, along with an animated Santa’s workshop visual projected on to a structure built in Albert Square, starting from December 9.

The Santa’s workshop projection will run until December 27, screening from 7.30pm to 11pm each night. The best time to see the animation is from 8.30pm onwards.





