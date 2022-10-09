Santa's float is always the main attraction. Photo / NZME

Let your imagination run wild in creating a float for this year's Christmas parade in Dannevirke.

The parade is planned for Saturday, December 3 and now is the time to be thinking about ideas for floats, organisers say.

There would be prizes for five main categories: best children's, best business, best Christmas themed, most original and people's choice, and an additional prize for the champion of champions, or best all-around float.

Totara College entered a float in 2017. Photo / NZME

Organiser Buffy Mabey said after last year's parade had to be cancelled due to Covid, along with a number of other events, people were feeling a little bit of "cabin fever".

"It will be great to get back into it," she said.

A lot of hard work went into organising the parade, which this year would be sponsored by Shires Fruit and Veges, also celebrating a centenary in business this year.

Shires owner Suresh Patel said the last Christmas parade, held in 2020, had about 44 floats, which was down from previous years.

The route would still be the same, starting off at Stanley St, by London St, and following along High St to McPhee St.

He was looking forward to this year's event.

"We've all missed it," he said. "It's such a community event."

It was also a great way for local businesses to showcase who they were to the wider community.

The parade was an event that everyone, at any age, enjoyed.

"We'd love people to get involved," Mabey said.

Those wanting to enter a float can pick up forms from the Dannevirke Information Centre or email info@dannevirkechamber.co.nz