Georgia Hulls ran at the World Championships but wasn't selected for the Commonwealth Games. Photo / Supplied

Disappointment is something like getting back on the horse for Hawke's Bay sprinter Georgia Hulls in the realisation she could have been a Commonwealth Games 200 metres medal hope – had she been there.

Based in Auckland but back in Hawke's Bay last week, Hulls, almost 23, accepts she didn't meet the qualifying standards in time for the Games in Birmingham, although she did qualify for and compete at the tougher World athletics championships in Eugene, Oregon, last month.

"It is what it is," she said, as she starts working on what's needed for next year's World championships in Budapest and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

She's starting to hit prime time, and calculates she's got up to three Olympic Games to make her mark – 2024, 2028 and 2032.

Female sprinters in New Zealand could not have a better chance than now, highlighted by championships and Games performances of new national women's 100 metres record-holder Zoe Hobbs, and a series of New Zealand women's 4 x 100m relay records.

Each among the six featured in those teams, rare and possibly unprecedented depth of talent among New Zealand sprinters, they train together in Auckland of necessity.

But Hulls says that could change, with Hastings' growing reputation as a go-to for best track and field performances in improved facilities and the Hawke's Bay climate.

New Zealand had a record 20 athletes at the World championships, but just 18 at the Commonwealth Games, a situation which is "ridiculous", according to Hastings coach Richard Potts, who ran the 5000 metres at the Games in Auckland in 1990 and the 1500 metres semi-final four years later in Victoria, Canada.

Hulls' personal best, a wind-assisted 23.01sec in Christchurch in February, and 23.17sec at the Australian championships on April 2. She ran 23.46sec at the World championships.

A repeat of the 23.17sec would have been good enough to win three of the five heats at the Commonwealth Games and sixth place on time across the heats, semi-finals and the final, while the 12.46sec was equal to the 10th-fastest time in the heats.

Also left out were Canberra-based New New Zealand men's 100m record-holder Eddie Osei-Nketia. He also set a new New Zealand record 100 metres of 10.07sec at the World championships in the heat of Eugene, Oregon, last month which would have been good enough to win eight of the 10 Birmingham Commonwealth Games heats.

Also missing was Wellington-based Napier runner Eric Speakman who ran out of time and races after an injury to meet a June 22 deadline to prove he was fit for the 5000m, for which he achieved the standard with a 13min 22.08sec PB last year.

He believes two runs in early July should have been considered - a 13min 35.45sec for second in a Games-quality 5000 metres in wet and windy conditions in Dublin and a personal best 3000 metres of 7min 50.19sec.