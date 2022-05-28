Clyde Ward from Whakatu on a Honda CB 745 1978.

The revs were low but the standards were high, when 54 gentlemen (and ladies) donned their best duds to ride through Napier's streets for men's health.

The Napier leg of the international Distinguished Gentleman's Ride (DGR) ride was held just over a week ago, heading off from the Sound Shell, before driving down the main street to Clive Square, back up to the Marine Parade and on to Ahuriri.

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride is a global motorcycle event raising funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men's mental health programmes on behalf of the Movember Foundation. The DGR was founded in 2012 by Mark Hawwa in Sydney and is centred around classic and vintage styled motorcycles.

By 2019, more than 116,000 participants in 678 cities from 104 countries rallied to raise awareness and funds. The Napier event has raised $6911 at the time of writing.

First-timer Bruce Jenkins, riding on a Ducati Monster and wearing a tweed jacket, cravat and suede boots, is leading the fundraising with $1019.

"I've always wanted to do it. It was absolutely fabulous. Everyone got involved and played the part. An awful lot of the general public were walking around with smiles on their faces, looking at the bikes and having a good time," he says.

It was also the first year Jim Lord from Haumoana and a member of the Hawke's Bay Classic Motorcycle Club, took part in the ride with a mate. He says they rode in together on a 1941 Army Indian and a Royal Enfield. Jim was dressed to the nines in dress trousers, a white shirt and leather coat. He says the club also sponsored each of their members who took part, himself raising around $200.

"I joined because I thought it looked like a bit of fun. It wasn't a big ride. A lot of people stopped and watched us go past. It was a brilliant day for it. We'll do a bigger push next year."