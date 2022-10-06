Gang man Hendrix Jury stays in custody, next court date set

Police have arrested Hendrix Jury in Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZ Police

A gang member arrested after a month on the run has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

Hendrix Jury, who was pictured travelling to Hawke's Bay on a domestic flight to Napier in the wake of the shooting, was found by police and taken into custody "without incident" in Hastings on Thursday.

Due to appear in Hastings District Court on Friday, he consented to a remand in custody to appear next on October 27.

Police located the 27-year-old who was wanted by police after an August 30 shooting in Christchurch.

He man will now face further charges," the spokesperson said.

A warrant was issued for his arrest one week after the shooting in broad daylight which left a man hospitalised with gunshot wounds.

Shots had been fired on the corner of Hereford St and Stanmore Rd in the city at 11.15am on Tuesday, August 30, and led to a large manhunt.

Police had released distinctive photos of Jury showing him with a full-face tattoo, with Mongrel Mob gang phrases including "Sieg Heil" and multiple swastikas.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters had publicly questioned on Twitter how Jury was able to board a domestic flight to the North Island in early September.

Peters revealed photos of a shirtless man who appeared to be Jury, sporting large distinctive Mongrel Mob tattoos, on an Air New Zealand flight.

A police spokesperson said when Jury boarded the flight out of Christchurch, he had not been identified as a suspect for the shooting incident.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman, of Canterbury police, earlier described Jury as "extremely dangerous".

The victim of the shooting was discharged from hospital and was recovering from home.