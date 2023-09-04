Councillor Scott Gilmore chairs the Funding Panel at 3.45pm. From left: Neil Attapattu, Ruma Karatiana, Jenni Giblin, Brooke Carter. Photo / Dave Murdoch

“There’s money out there if you know where and how to tap into it,” was the message visitors heard at the Tararua District Council Funder’s Forum.

When members of the council’s community development team, created in the 2021-31 long-term plan, heard that many community organisations were missing out on funding because of not knowing about the opportunities it decided to set up the forum after a successful trial in Dannevirke in 2021.

The Hub was fully occupied by 16 funders representing their organisations.

Tararua District Creative Communities members Carole Wilton, Kathryn Mulinder, and Atanetta Paewai (with Neil from the Eastern and Central Trust) offering funding support for the arts. Photo / Dave Murdoch

These ranged from council organisation Creative Communities NZ to regional agencies such as Sport Manawatu. Included were government agencies such as Te Tari Taiwhenua – Internal Affairs and Te Puni Kokiri – Ministry of Maori Development plus trusts Eastern and Central Community Trust, The Lion Foundation and the Te Awa Community Foundation.

The afternoon was organised around two panel sessions when four representatives of prominent funding organisations discussed the processes of obtaining money, chaired by councillor Scott Gilmore, deputy chairman of the community development team.

Ruma Karatiana of the Central Energy Trust, which provides grants to sporting, educational, cultural and health organisations within the Manawatu/Tararua regions for energy-related projects. Photo / Dave Murdoch

A few points came out to help applicants:

Tell your story to show how grants would help the community

Be succinct – less is more when assessors are bus

Research your funder – find out what they want to achieve

Thoroughly study their criteria

Don’t be afraid to ask for what is reasonable

Have a clear budget

Apply to multiple funders – some like to share funding with others being often reluctant to fund a whole project.

Tally Jackson of the Waireka Community Trust, which makes grants to Pahiatua, Eketahuna and Woodville communities. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Mike Harold asks the panel whether there are funding limits for big projects. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Questions from the floor included that from Mike Harold who asked if there was a cap on funding, explaining that in Dannevirke alone, five groups were seeking big money for such as earthquake strengthening and sports facility development.

He was advised to have the groups talk to each other and perhaps submit a combined bid, the key factor being the degree to which the funder sees potential for community use.

“Funders provide capital but expect a return like any investor, only the return is community benefit,” a panel member said.

Dave Murdoch is a part-time photo-journalist working for the Bush Telegraph and based at Dannevirke. He has covered any community story telling good news about the district for the past 10 years.



