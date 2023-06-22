A fun night of bingo has been planned.

For many the cyclone has been a reminder of how communities come together in times of adversity.

Countering Gabrielle is no exception. The on-farm slog is real for many. The offers of help and support through food packages, etc, continue. There’s also now a move to “How can we have some fun together?”

The options are endless with the Oompa Loompa Band in Pahiatua getting everyone singing along last week, the Golf and Comedians (possibly a very dangerous mix) will have ensured everyone’s sides are sore after Norsewood at the weekend, and now there’s a bingo night planned by the Dannevirke Young Farmers on Wednesday, June 28 before Weber splash out with a formal black tie evening early July.

Everyone does deserve a break, please take some time off farm, have some fun, and thanks to all those who are making so many opportunities and options available.

Dannevirke Young Farmers are hosting a bingo night on June 28 in partnership with Federated Farmers Tararua to raise money for Tararua Rural Support Trust to help those recovering from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Come along for a great night out: Two bingo cards for $10 to support a good cause. Please bring cash as no eftpos is available.

Prizes up for grabs for the winners.

Located at the Dannevirke RSA at 6.30pm, June 28.

The Dannevirke Young Farmers Club meets each month. The next Young Farmers meeting is on July 12 at the Mangatera Hotel in Dannevirke.

New members are welcomed, ages range from 16-31. Please note you don’t need to be a farmer to join.

By following the Dannevirke Young Farmers Facebook page prospective members can find out what other events are planned and get general updates.

Tararua Federated Farmers are encouraging everyone to come along for a fun evening including an auction of donated goods.

Thanks to Josh and YF members for initiating a fun night out together while supporting others.