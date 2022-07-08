More fun coming to Havelock North's premier Village Green playground. Photo / Supplied

The Mackersey family have donated a double seesaw and outdoor musical instruments to be added to the Havelock North Village Green playground.

At the same time the safety surface on the playground will be replaced, and more shade sails and seating will be added.

The work will start towards the end of August and will take about seven weeks, depending on the weather. The playground will be closed over that time but the skatepark will remain open.

Hastings District Council great communities subcommittee chairwoman Eileen Lawson said that since the fully refurbished park opened in 2017 its use had exceeded all expectations.

"The playground quickly cemented itself as one of the region's premier destinations for young people of all ages and their families.

"It's fantastic to see this community asset being used by so many."

The Mackersey family donated the additional play equipment after previously contributing towards the relocation of the pavilion and donating the slide and double rope swing.

David Mackersey said the family was thrilled to keep supporting such a valued and well-used community asset.

"We think these new elements will complement what is already there and hopefully add a bit of excitement to the reopening of the playground," he said.

The new safety surface will be a recycled rubber product, similar to that used in the Cornwall Park upgrade, which is long-lasting.

Lawson said, "In addition to its longevity, this material is significantly easier to maintain and cooler under foot which, based on other community feedback, will be a welcomed feature."

The council has timed the work to try to ensure as little disruption as possible.

"We have made sure to avoid the July school holidays, and, weather permitting, our hope is to have the playground open again by mid-October."