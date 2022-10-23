The Hawke's Bay team at the sports festival's opening ceremony. Photo / Supplied

The laughter could be heard miles away, a volunteer at the Halberg Games reckoned.

Chris Cave, who has muscular dystrophy, decided to volunteer for the two-day sports festival in Palmerston North.

Several young people between the ages of eight and 21 with either visual or physical impairments participated in the event.

Cave, who lives in Dannevirke, said there were "heaps of teams from Wellington, Hawke's Bay, Taranaki, Whanganui, New Plymouth and Manawatū" at the festival, held on October 14 and 15.

He said each team had up to 10 players.

The festival, organised by the Halberg Foundation, was one of three regional events and an an offshoot of the national games, which had been cancelled due to Covid.

Guy Harrison from Hawke's Bay wore a mask on his run. Photo / Supplied

Athletes represented their region at their local event, which had a variety of sports on offer including athletics, swimming, golf and archery.

There were also opening and closing events and festival activities.

Cave said all the players turned up in their regional colours.

"They had so much fun, and laughter could be heard miles away."

He said everyone enjoyed watching all the players succeed and have a go at all the sports.

"They all had a go, no matter what their disability was."

Sam Harvey from Dannevirke (left) playing powerchair football. Sam represented Manawatū. Photo / Supplied

Cave said local businesses provided most of the equipment used and also spent time setting up and helping out.

"[They were] outstanding. They made the day run smoothly."

He was also grateful to the organisers and the sponsors who helped make the day happen.