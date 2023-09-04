The first four events at Tutira, Eskdale, Puketapu and Meeanee were hugely popular.

The first four events at Tutira, Eskdale, Puketapu and Meeanee were hugely popular.

On Sunday, September 10 get off the farm and head to the Onga-Tiko Rugby Club for an unforgettable, much-needed escape, providing rural communities with live music from top local musicians, food and beverages and all aged family-friendly activities.

This is stop five of the Fuel Your Stoke Hawke’s Bay Tour which has been bringing communities together and uplifting spirits in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, especially in rural and remote areas that have been impacted the most.

Fuel Your Stoke offers live music, food and beverages and all age family-friendly activities.

The tour is run by MSFT Productions who have joined with Tukituki Land Care to bring the tour to Central Hawke’s Bay. The first four events at Tutira, Eskdale, Puketapu and Meeanee were hugely popular and helped those communities to reconnect and escape the pressures of recent times.

The event aims to create a safe and supportive space for locals to gather, lean on each other, and access essential mental health resources and support, or simply just have a good time and a reason to smile.

“Look after yourself, your spouse, your mates, family and colleagues and join us, you never know who might need a good time the most,” says Jack Jensen, founder of MSFT Productions.

“We want to see smiles on as many faces as possible and celebrate the resilience and strength of your community.”

Thanks to many funders, this event is free of charge and there will be a subsidised bar and free food including Silence of the Lambs/Greg Miller’s Valley Devine smoked meat, Salvation Army burgers and Beard Brothers sausages.

The event aims to create a safe and supportive space for locals to gather.

“It has been a tough year for farmers,” says Michelle Goodman, catchment lead at Tukituki Land Care. “Speaking to the rural community, it was clear they were ready for a break from the farm for their health and wellbeing. When the opportunity arose to join with MSFT Productions and bring their hugely successful tour to Central Hawke’s Bay, we knew it was something we wanted to do.”

This event is open to everyone in rural communities in Western Central Hawke’s Bay, including Ashley Clinton, Takapau, Argyll, Tikokino, Ongaonga, Maharakeke, Hatuma, Makaretu, Tukipo, Upper Tukituki and Gwavas.

For information and updates on the event, go to the Tukituki Land Care or MSFT Productions Facebook pages.

The Details

Date: Sunday, September 10

Time: 2pm-8pm

Location: Onga-Tiko Rugby & Sports Club, State Highway 50, 4273 Tikokino



