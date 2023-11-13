The rural community in Central Hawke’s Bay needs an excuse to get off-farm and catch up with their neighbours.

The rural community in Central Hawke’s Bay needs an excuse to get off-farm and catch up with their neighbours.

Kick off the gumboots, park up the farm dogs, take a break and head to the Patangata Tavern for a free event providing the local rural community with live music, food and beverages and family-friendly activities.

The November 26 event, Fuel Your Stoke, is run by MSFT Productions and sponsored by Tukituki Land Care (TLC), and is open to everyone in the rural Central Hawke’s Bay communities.

“These events aim to uplift spirits in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, especially in rural areas,” says Jack Jensen, the founder of MSFT Productions. “This marks the sixth installment of the event, and if the previous shows are anything to go by, it’s going to be pretty epic.”

In September, a 300-strong crowd headed to the Onga-Tiko Rugby Club for an afternoon of live music, free food and entertainment.

In September, MSFT and TLC joined forces to bring the popular event to Central Hawke’s Bay for the first time. A 300-strong crowd headed to the Onga-Tiko Rugby Club for an afternoon of live music, free food, great chat and lots of entertainment for the kids, including a very popular bouncy castle. Attendees all left with a native plant donated by the Department of Conservation.

“It was a great, really fun community catch-up with a really cool vibe,” says Takapau dairy farmer Matt Wade, who attended the event in Tikokino. “It was just what the community was in need of after dealing with the stress of the cyclone, especially in this disconnected community after being cut off with the multiple bridge closures for an extended period.

The events aim to uplift spirits in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Thanks to generous sponsorship from TLC, the event offers free entry, free entertainment and free tasty food - that’s not something to miss.”

TLC chairman Richard Hilson says the organisation is delighted to sponsor the event in recognition of the tough year faced by farmers across Central Hawke’s Bay. “Weather-related events, rising costs and falling product prices have put a lot of pressure on farmers,” says Richard.

“From the conversations we have been having, it was clear that the rural community in Central Hawke’s Bay needed an excuse to get off-farm,catch up with their neighbours and simply have time to log off for their own health and wellbeing.”

“Look after yourself, your spouse, your mates, family and colleagues and join us - you never know who might need a good time the most,” says Jensen. “We want to see smiles on as many faces as possible and celebrate the resilience and strength of your community.”

For information and updates on the event, keep an eye on the Facebook pages for Tukituki Land Care and MSFT Productions.

The Details

What: Fuel Your Stoke

Date: Sunday, November 26

Time: 2pm-8pm

Location: Patangata Tavern, 1204 Elsthorpe Road, Central Hawke’s Bay